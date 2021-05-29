The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County Public Health officials reported five new positives and one recovery during its Friday COVID-19 data update, bringing the number of active cases up to 20.
Three new cases had been reported during Wednesday’s update.
Overall, 4,271 cases have been reported since March 2020, including 4,166 recoveries and 85 deaths. There are two deaths pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
One person is currently listed as hospitalized.
To see more information, please visit our COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
