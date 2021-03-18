Emergency personnel are responding to an injury accident involving multiple vehicles at 1028 W. Sixth Avenue in Emporia.
At least one person has been transported via ambulance.
Traffic has been locked from Lawrence to Oak streets as work is done at the scene.
There is no further information at this time.
The Gazette will provide updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.