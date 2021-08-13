Hubert Glenn Grandstaff, 54, of Cincinnati, Ohio died Sunday, August 8, 2021 at CareCore at Meadows in Cincinnati.
Hubert was born September 16, 1966 in Covington, Kentucky the son of James W. and Pearl (Sams) Grandstaff. Hubert worked for a time at Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion in Emporia, helping in any way that he could. And he was a member of the Heritage Pentecostal Church in Emporia.
In 1993 Hubert married Connie Wright and they later divorced. He is survived by his step-children, Crystal, Tonya, and John, and brother, Harvey Grandstaff of Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Phillip Grandstaff, Anthony Grandstaff, and Mathern Grandstaff.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Graveside services will be 10:00 Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery south of Emporia. Pastor Keith Abernathy of the Heritage Pentecostal Church will be officiating.
