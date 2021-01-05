Richard Douglas “Doug” Maley of Emporia was called home to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. He passed away at age 69 after a long battle with the lasting effects of a stroke and a heart condition. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Nadine Maley.
Doug was born on March 12, 1951 in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Alvin Edward “Pete” and Noveita “Nadine” (Furgason) Maley. A few years later he gained a new brother and best friend, Lance Maley. He spent his childhood in Council Grove and Emporia, KS. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1969. Or, as Doug liked to chant “Sweet as heaven, twice as fine, we’re the class of ’69”. While in high school, he excelled at football and gymnastics, and caused a lot of good-natured havoc around town. After high school, he enrolled in college at Kansas State Teachers College, majoring in Chemistry. He then enlisted in the United States Army, and completed his term in the Army Reserves. During his military service, he was stationed in Missouri at Fort Leonard Wood. It was also during this time that he married the love of his life, Teresa G. Thorne on May 26, 1973 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. Doug and Teresa were blessed with two children, Sara and Scott, and even more importantly, seven amazing grandkids.
Doug was employed at KPL/Westar Energy. Like everything else in life, he always gave 110% and worked hard to advance his career. He began in 1973 by fueling the line trucks for KPL. Eventually he worked his way up to Powermeterman. He loved to drive his children around town and point out various homes and businesses that he connected to the power grid.
After his untimely retirement in 2000, you could find Doug drinking coffee with friends, in church on Sundays, or his most preferred place - at the beach with a Carib beer in hand. Doug and Teresa made the most of their time together. They loved to travel with friends and family, and visited nearly all of the islands in the Caribbean (multiple times!). Doug was a member of First Baptist Church in Emporia, and enjoyed the community and fellowship it provided. Doug was blessed with an amazing support system, including the Spangles Coffee Group. Nearly every day they could be found in the lobby, solving all the world’s problems (or at least gossiping about them), one cup of coffee at a time.
Doug was instrumental in launching the Emporia Energy Girls Softball organization in 1993. He served as co-founder and coach for many years. Many times, he was known to “encourage” his daughter Sara to practice her pitching, which led to her earning a softball scholarship in college. One of Doug’s favorite things was to watch sports at all levels, from high school to professional. Always a hometown kid, he was an enthusiastic fan of the Spartans and Hornets. He also loved the Royals, Chiefs, and supported the Jayhawks and Wildcats equally, which led to some household strife. One of the highlights was watching the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in 2020 after 50 years.
Before his stroke, he was likely to be found at the gym, lifting weights, or obliterating opponents on the racquetball court. Doug would regularly arise before the sun to be at the gym before work, pursuing his passion of physical fitness. His workout regimens would leave most people half his age in the dust. His devotion to fitness inspired his son, Scott, to take up running marathons. Even after his stroke and in spite of seemingly insurmountable physical limitations from his illness, he continued to defy the odds. He would ride the LCAT to the gym, pushing himself to a level that only Doug Maley could achieve.
Doug was the protector of his family and would have sacrificed himself to keep them safe. In fact, he did so on several occasions. One notable example was a freak accident at the EHS track in 1987. The family was playing while Doug ran on the track. A remote control airplane, with a 6 foot wingspan, lost control and headed straight towards Teresa. He heroically pushed her out of the way and was struck in the leg by the plane’s propeller, nearly losing his leg. The injury required multiple surgeries and rehabilitation. He used to show off his sizable scar, telling people that he was bitten by a shark… since the truth was too strange to believe.
Another example is while driving his family home on the turnpike in 1991. A car appeared heading in the wrong direction and a head on collision seemed to be imminent. However, due to Doug’s quick response, they swerved. Doug managed to maintain control of the van, despite being hit on the driver’s side and spun into the ditch. Doug would tell you the most terrifying moment of his life was after the crash, while he made sure everyone he loved was safe. His family was his life and he would have done anything for them.
There are so many stories to share about Doug and his life that you could write a book about it. One thing is unequivocally true, if you met Doug Maley, you were not likely to forget him. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him.
Surviving family members include: wife, Teresa of the home; son, Dr. Scott (Kimberly) Maley of Stilwell, Kansas; daughter, Sara (Nathan) Olson of Langford, South Dakota; grandchildren, Charlotte Retallick, Emily Olson, Kendrick Maley, Lillian Olson, Miles Retallick, Grant Maley, and Theodore Maley; brother, Lance (Jennifer) Maley of Kerrville, Texas, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
A public, walkthrough visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, Emporia. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Emporia, and is open to the public. Both visitation and burial service will follow all COVID-19 guidelines, including mask usage and social distancing. Memorial contributions to Emporia Energy Girls Softball Association or the First Baptist Church can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
