An Emporia man suffered suspected serious injuries during a car accident early Saturday morning.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Williams, 21-year-old James Richardson was heading southbound on Burlingame Road at 6:27 a.m. when he hit a patch of ice in his 2007 Nissan Titan. The vehicle went into the ditch. Richardson was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Williams said Richardson was subsequently transferred to Newman Regional Health for his injuries. The sheriff's office is investigating.
