Colton Massey and Avary Eckert won the Emporia City Golf Championships on Sunday afternoon.
Massey topped the men’s championship flight with a 73 at the Emporia Country Club on Saturday and a 66 at the Emporia Golf Course on Sunday for a total of 4-under-par 139.
He said that he was satisfied with his performance on Sunday, which lifted him from his third place position after Saturday’s round.
“I was very pleased. I came in with the came plan of just trying to hit fairways and then hit the green and just try to roll in a few putts,” he said.
He began Sunday two shots behind but said that he felt confident in his ability to make the comeback.
“I just felt like if I could make a few birdies early, kind of narrow that gap, that I could hold it off the rest of the day,” he said.
Chase Coble finished second in the championship flight with a 1-over-par 144, followed by Brooks Sauder at 6-over-par 149 and Caden Massey with a 10-over-par 143.
Colton Massey played the final round alongside his younger brother Caden and said he was glad to have that opportunity.
“That was awesome. You know, I haven’t played much with him this year and he’s really improved and it’s cool to see that,” he said. “ … It’s just fun to play with him and see how much he’s grown in his golf game the last two years.”
Meanwhile, Avary Eckert won her second straight women’s championship flight with a score of 23-over-par 166. Kelly McEnerney finished second with a 29-over-par 172, Olivia Eckert was third with a 31-over-par 174 and Joy Haegert was fourth with a 45-over-par 188.
Avary Eckert said that she was more pleased with her Saturday performance but that overall it was a good weekend for her.
“I really played well the first day and [Sun]day was a little bit more of a struggle, but I’m just really happy with how I did,” she said.
She added that she was able to push through her Sunday difficulties by prioritizing the things that were most important.
“I just really had to focus on a few things in my swing and just swing at the ball and that really just solves a lot of problems,” she said.
Men’s Championship Flight Results
- Colton Massey, 4-under-par 139
- Chase Coble, 1-over-par 144
- Brooks Sauder, 6-over-par 149
- Caden Massey, 10-over-par 153
- Luke Thompson, 12-over-par 155
- Jayson Johnson, 12-over-par 155
- Grant Pimple, 19-over-par 162
Men’s A Flight Results
- Jamie Sauder, 11-over-par 154
- Wyatt Redeker, 14-over-par 157
- Fuji Ortiz, 14-over-par 157
- Lane Massey, 14-over-par 157
- Mike Guion, 16-over par 159
- William Tsao, 16-over-par 159
- Nathan Linsey, 22-over-par 165
- Brad Durbin, 23-over-par 166
- Brent Schoenberger, 24-over-par 167
- Glen Schmidt, 25-over-par 168
- Steve Neill, 26-over-par 169
- Todd Preisner, 28-over-par 171
- Kevin Shaffer, 30-over-par 173
Men’s B Flight Results
- Taylor Clark, 23-over-par-166
- Jordan Muench, 24-over-par 167
- Hudson Sauder, 26-over-par 169
- Rodger Brownrigg, 28-over-par 171
- Eli Fowler, 28-over-par 171
- Munashe Mangwendeza, 32-over-par 175
- Charles Greig, 44-over-par 187
- Pat Stevenson, 50-over-par 193
- Jake Brinkman, 56-over-par 199
Men’s C Flight Results
- Justin Rahe, 38-over-par 181
- Gary Nicolet, 39-over-par 182
- Mo Schmidt, 39-over-par 182
- Jim Kessler, 42-over-par 185
- John Korsak, 42-over-par 185
- Jesse Solis, 52-over-par 195
- Jacob Torkelson, 54-over-par 197
- Cliff Tennel, 64-over-par 207
Women’s Championship Flight Results
- Avary Eckert, 23-over-par 166
- Kelly McEnerney, 29-over-par 172
- Olivia Eckert, 31-over-par 174
- Joy Haegert, 45-over-par 188
- Bobbi Sauder, 55-over-par 198
- Maryann Peak, 64-over-par 207
- Dianna Solis, 66-over-par 209
- Betty Skillett, 67-over-par 210
- Winnie Endly, 92-over-par 235
- Baylee Richard, 122-over-par 265
