Battery, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 8:01 a.m.
Traffic stop, 500 S. Commercial St., 4:37 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1500 Industrial Rd., 7:44 p.m.
Communications offense, 1100 State St., 12:15 a.m.
Welfare check, location and time redacted
Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. & Prairie St., 7:29 a.m.
Theft, 600 State St., 5:47 p.m.
Theft, 800 Lawrence St., 7:41 p.m.
Ladina Wingfield, 722 Coyne Creek Rd., Cedar Point, red light, Sept. 25
Alan Rhone Jr., 1839 Merchant St., criminal trespass, Sept. 29
Michelle Merl, 821 Rural St., theft, Sept. 30
Terry Frey, 407 Rural St., appliance, brush, boards and trash in yard and on porch, Oct. 1
Lowell Craver, 914 Cottonwood St., suspended driver’s license, Oct. 1
Andrea Indermuehle, 1239 Exchange St., careless driving, Oct. 2
Edgar Miranda, 404 Elm St., no driver’s license, careless driving, possession of marijuana and obstruct, Oct. 2
Jose Ambriz, 509 S. Cottonwood St., interference with law enforcement officer, Oct. 2
Tonya Taylor, 1333 Merchant St., battery, Oct. 2
Rachael Bolinger, 816 Whildin St., inattentive driving, Oct. 3
Wilder Jean-Louisnat, 1225 Cottonwood St., DUI, careless driving and leaving scene of non-injury accident, Oct. 4
Alisha Gulick, 1201 Triplett Dr., suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance, Oct. 4
Dylan Simmonsalbergato, 78 Kensington Cr., Belvidere, NJ, suspended driver’s license and driving without lights, Oct. 6
Irene Zuniga-Hernandez, 105 Sylvan St., speeding, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance and illegal registration, Oct. 6
Laurena Palacio-Alvarez, 206 Neosho St., obstructed tag and no driver’s license, Oct. 6
Jacob Morey, 927 Sylvan St., DUI, turning movements and required signals, Oct. 6
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
