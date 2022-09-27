Three members of Flint Hills Technical College's faculty and staff have been recognized by the Kansas Council for Workforce Education for their roles as leaders in teaching and service.
According to FHTC, the awards were announced by KWCE president Scott Lucas on Monday.
Kenda O’Mara was selected to receive the KCWE Leadership award for 2022 for "Excellence in Teaching." This award recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated outstanding teaching abilities and dedicated commitment to career and technical education.
Casey Wilson was selected to receive the KCWE Leadership award for 2022 for "Outstanding New Teacher." This award recognizes a faculty member who has less than five years’ teaching experience and has demonstrated outstanding teaching abilities and dedicated commitment to career and technical education.
Kim Dhority was selected to receive the KCWE Leadership award for 2022 for "Exemplary Service." This award recognizes a KCWE Board Member or officer who has provided exemplary service to the organization.
These recipients will be recognized and the awards distributed at the Workforce Innovation Conference luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Lawrence.
