Nine new COVID positives and five recoveries continued Lyon County's recent climb in active cases, Monday afternoon, bringing the number of active COVID-19 cases to 45.
Lyon County Public Health has reported 4,156 positive cases of COVID-19 since March 22, 2020, marking the one year anniversary since the pandemic officially breached the county.
There have been 4,028 recoveries and 83 deaths. One death is pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Five people are currently hospitalized.
On Monday, Kansas opened up vaccine eligibility to residents in phases 3 and 4 of the vaccine rollout plan.
Phase 3 includes people ages 16-64 with severe medical risks, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, Type 2 diabetes mellitus. It also includes utility workers, logistics workers, water/wastewater workers, construction workers, finance workers, information technology workers, communications workers, apartment leasing staff, real estate agents, delivery drivers and government employees.
Phase 4 includes people ages 16-64 with other medical risks, such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, liver disease, immunocompromised state, neurologic conditions such as dementia, Type 1 diabetes mellitus, obesity and severe obesity.
As of press time, Public Health still had appointments available for Thursday's vaccination clinic. The clinic will offer the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine during this clinic.
Appointments can be made online at publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard.
