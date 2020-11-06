Hutchinson - Norbert John Bechtel, 75, died November 3, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born May 6, 1945, in Emporia, to William and Elizabeth (Brown) Bechtel.
Norbert graduated from Olpe High School and Hutchinson Community College. He was a member of the United States Army Reserve and served in the Vietnam War. Norbert was a welder for Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line, retiring with several decades of service. He was a member of Church of the Holy Cross and Knights of Columbus Council #612, both of Hutchinson.
On April 17, 1971, he married Katherine Becker, in Raytown, MO. They shared over 49 years of marriage.
Norbert is survived by: wife, Kathy Bechtel of Hutchinson; children, Jill (Chris) Bechtel-Campbell of Kansas City, MO, and Eric (Laura) Bechtel of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Katherine Campbell, Claire Campbell, Taylor Bechtel, and Cole Bechtel; siblings, Harry (Alice) Bechtel of Olpe, Carl (Sharon) Bechtel of Emporia, Arlene (Leo) Schneider of Lakewood, CO, and Dorothy (Steve) Bechtel-Parker of Lawrence; and brother-in-law, John (Linda) Becker of Murphy, TX.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, William (Janie) Bechtel; and sister-in-law, Patty Becker.
Private graveside service will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Olpe, with Father Aaron Spexarth officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Elliott Mortuary. The family would have preferred to invite family and friends to celebrate Norbert’s life with gatherings, including a Parish Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial. Given the continued spread of the virus responsible for Covid-19, arrangements were modified to protect family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic School, Hutchinson, Trinity Catholic Jr./Sr. High School, Hutchinson, or Knights of Columbus Council #612, Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
