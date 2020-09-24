Evelyn Ruth English of Emporia died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. She was 92.
Evelyn was a homemaker.
A private service will be held at a later date. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
