William “Bill” Henry Cossairt,
of Emporia died June
16, 2021 at the Holiday Resort
Care Center in Emporia.
He was 99.
A celebration of life will
be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday,
July 10 at the Emporia VFW.
Midwest Cremation Society,
Inc has the arrangements.
