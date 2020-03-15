Following the recommendations from Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson, Emporia Public Schools will be closed this week.
In a statement posted on social media, USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case said the following:
"Lyon County Public Health, in partnership with Lyon County Unified School Districts 251, 252, 253 at this time is recommending the Lyon County school districts USD 251, 252, 253 suspend operations for one week. This shift happened when Commissioner Randy Watson, strongly recommended schools close for the period of March 16 through March 20. It is critical that staff and students follow this coordinated response to this situation.
"To further clarify:
"• No Students, No Activities March 16-20
"• No Staff Monday, March 16. As we speak, we are developing information regarding essential personnel.
"• Please be patient as we develop next steps to respond to this situation
"By working together, each one of us has an opportunity to minimize the spread of disease. This time is not to be considered another spring break and you should practice social distancing by staying home and away from crowds. I encourage you to continue using protective measures including washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, covering your mouth when you cough, and being fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication before returning to work.
"I am truly blessed to work with a group of dedicated professionals who have been working tirelessly over the past week to continue to further develop our response to this ever-changing situation. We know that ultimately the way we respond to challenging situations will ultimately have a dramatic impact on the success of our intervention. Please join me in approaching these challenging times as an opportunity to provide leadership for our school and community. We will continue to update you with additional information as it becomes available."
