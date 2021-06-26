Mary Arnette Olson (Toso), of Independence, Kansas, passed away at Medicalodges, Independence, Kansas on June 22, 2021. Arnette was born in Brownsville, Texas on October 28, 1946 the daughter of Arnold and Betty Toso.
Surviving family members include: children, Timothy Olson (Kelly) of Emporia, Todd Olson (Heather) of Fort Drum, New York; brothers, Raymond Toso (Bev) and Bernard Toso (Catherine) of Emporia, Kansas; five grandchildren; nieces, Melissa Virgei (Adam) of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Melanie DeWitt (Brian) of Emporia.
Arnette was preceded in death by her mother (Betty), father (Arnold), brother (Wallace) and a half-sister (Sherry Lee).
Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Old Fashioned Baptist Church, 3909 County Road 5400, Independence, KS. Webb & Roderick Chapel & Crematory in Independence, KS has the arrangements.
