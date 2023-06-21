A single-vehicle rollover has been reported on the Kansas Turnpike, south of Emporia.
The call came in just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. The rollover occurred in the northbound lane at mile marker 98.
We will update as more information is available.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 3:59 pm
