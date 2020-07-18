Darlene Worcester, 89, of Americus, Kansas passed away July 15, 2020 at Flint Hills Care Center. She was born April 16, 1931, the daughter of Henry and Mary (Clark) Belt.
Darlene married Orville Worcester on June 4, 1950. They made their home in Americus, where they raised their family. Darlene was a member of Country Side Baptist Church and Americus Senior Citizens. She enjoyed gardening, canning and sewing. She loved her family and very much loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; and 3 brothers, Richard, Kenneth and Glen Belt, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Darlene is survived by her sons, Orvin Worcester of Emporia and Laryl Worcester of Americus; 4 grandsons, Casey, Brandon, Tyler and Levi Worcester; granddaughter, Kristi Gadino; 11 great grandchildren, Coby, Camden, Cadin, Cayson, Braylee, Beckham and Slater Worcester, Hunter Haynes, Alex, Kelsie and Nicole Gadino; and 3 great great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hand in Hand Hospice and sent in care of Sawyer Funeral Home, Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846. Condolences may be left at www.sawyerchapel.com.
