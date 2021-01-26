It was a short but productive week in Topeka. Due to the holiday and some security concerns surrounding the Presidential inauguration at state capitols around the country, the Legislature condensed the bulk of its work into two days. Here’s a snapshot of Week 2:
Senate seeks answers on COVID vaccine distribution
Earlier this week, the Senate Public Health and Welfare committee held a joint hearing with the House, seeking more information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine across Kansas. Initial media reports indicated Kansas was behind all other states in distribution of the vaccine. While that has improved, county health departments and Kansans seeking to get the vaccine have continued to report shortcomings.
During the committee hearing, legislators expressed concern about the communication, or lack thereof, regarding when Kansans should expect to receive the vaccine, where they can get information and who will provide the shots.
Availability and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is critical to Kansas returning to normal. KDHE has indicated resources will continue to be made available for Kansans seeking the vaccine at this website.
Senate committee, House pass Value Them Both
This week, the Senate Judiciary Committee passed out what’s known as the Value Them Both amendment. This is a Constitutional amendment that would place a question on the ballot in 2022, allowing Kansas voters to decide whether the state should continue to have the ability to regulate abortions or not. A recent Kansas Supreme Court ruling decided that our state constitution grants the right to an abortion. This means the state’s existing laws — such as parental notification for minors, prohibiting the use of taxpayer dollars for abortions, and safety regulations on abortion clinics — would likely be stricken down. The Value Them Both amendment will give Kansans a voice on whether they agree with the Supreme Court ruling or agree with keeping the existing laws in place. The House passed the amendment this week on a vote of 86-38. The Senate is expected to take up the amendment this coming week.
Follow the Legislature online
While COVID has reduced the number of constituents who may be visiting the Capitol this session, the Legislature has worked to increase citizen access through online resources. This includes being able to access committee hearings and Senate floor debate live on YouTube or live on audio streaming. If you’re unable to tune in live, these sites also allow you to go back and watch recordings of committee meetings and Senate debate.
Thank you for the privilege of serving you and our community. Please reach out to me at 785-296-7367 or jeff.longbine@senate.ks.gov if I may of service to you or your family. I always look forward to hearing your ideas and your feedback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.