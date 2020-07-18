Sharpening up your look at Soulless Barbershop and Salon is more promising, convenient and versatile than ever before. With the addition of another barber and two cosmetologists, the business has grown into one of the community hubs since its grand opening in October.
Joe Solis, originator and co-owner of Soulless Barbershop and Salon, got more than an education from the Paul Mitchell school in Wichita. During his time at school, he gained friends (and a girlfriend) who would soon become professional partners.
Elizabeth Schenck, Elizabeth Horsley and Josh Rogers joined the Soulless team as the business’ momentum grew and as Solis was looking to add a few more scissor- and dye-wielding hands.
“It’s really exciting, because we’ve all groomed each other through the entire process,” Solis said about developing from school mates to professionals. “We’re [so] tight knit. We give each other crap all the time.”
The four were all classmates together at the Paul Mitchell school, and their relationships grew from there.
“Liz [Horsley] sat next to me the first day of school, and I didn’t say a word to her,” Rogers said. “I thought she was the meanest person in the world.”
After insisting upon the friendship Horsley and Rogers sat together. Solis ended up sitting at the same table with them for weeks on end. Not long thereafter, Schenck joined the group.
“I saw Joe on my second day of school, and I was like, ‘I am going to get this man, whether he likes it or not,’” Schenck said. Thankfully, Solis liked it, and the two have been a couple for more than a year now.
Solis and Schenck knew that with their combined skills, education and passion, they could make a business work. Adding Horsley and Rogers has been “a blessing,” Schenck said.
While business development is always something to be celebrated, what makes Soulless unique is its ability to continue developing during the time of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Solis was unable to procure unemployment, and he only received a business loan about three weeks ago. Through the loyalty of regulars, support from the community and financial tightrope walking, Solis said they are getting caught up on bills. Once they gain traction again, he said the shop staff will be able to do more for the community.
“I want people to know, as a shop, we are here for our community,” Rogers said, including how they — as individuals and as a business — want to make themselves visible and be leaders throughout the community, doing things such as volunteer work.
The community has helped the Soulless family in other ways, on top of being loyal clients. While visiting with clients, Horsley connected with folks who had available rentals, carpet cleaning services and other things she needed for her home life. Rogers bounces at Bourbon Cowboy and has received clientele from working there. He said one client did not recall much of their night at the bar, and even lost her debit card, but she found a Soulless business card in her pocket the day after and took it as a sign to make an appointment.
With two barbers and two cosmetologists, Soulless is a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to get anything from a haircut to waxing to lash extensions. The services are extensive, and there truly is something for everyone at Soulless.
With the addition of cosmetologists, more female clientele has streamed in. Soulless also collected a few younger regulars, including babies who started their with their first haircut to the Ramos sons who come by almost every week. The staff especially loves these opportunities, because they want to establish and maintain lifelong customer relationships. They are here for the long haul.
“They look up to Joe,” Schenck said about the kids, adding that one child is even growing his hair out, because Solis is growing his hair out.
If the services weren’t abundant already, the staff likes to treat guests to free drinks, a PlayStation gaming system, foosball and an overall cozy environment. Combining the historic location with modern perks creates a unique atmosphere.
“We [Emporians] really enjoy this downtown area and that old-timey feel [and] the nostalgia,” Horsley said. “When we take our time … it isn’t something that’s always as common now. When we have all of these vintage things in here, and we’re using old-school products, and we’re doing things that people just don’t do anymore as a regular service, it makes them want to come back, not only because they feel welcome but because … it matches with why [they’re here].”
Part of that “why” is because of the small-town, old-school aesthetic. Clients enjoy being a part of the camaraderie, such as restaurant owners coming in for a haircut but also to bring the staff a snack, or kids stopping in just to say hi, and people sitting around drinking a Coca-Cola.
Building clientele, learning from each other and being the best they can be are all goals for the staff. The “open line of communication” the friends share is one of the major aspects that keeps operations thriving.
When not at work, the group hangs out with each other — working out, eating, hanging curtains and just about anything in between.
“At the end of the day, more than anything, we value our friendship more than the business aspect, and we’re always helping each other out,” Solis said.
Soulless Barbershop and Salon is located at 601 Commercial St. Appointments can be made at www.booksy.com or by calling 620-208-6511.
