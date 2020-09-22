Public Health reported six additional deaths in its latest dashboard update Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the Lyon County to 33 since March.
Three other death certificates are currently awaiting verification by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Four more positives, and ten recoveries were also reported, bringing the number of active cases in the area to 57. Tuesday marked the first time Lyon County has recorded an active case count below 60 since late July.
The county has reported 1,031 total cases since March, with 940 recoveries. Five people remained hospitalized at this time.
There are currently three active clusters in the county, including an ongoing cluster in long-term care. The cluster currently involves four active cases. A single college and university cluster accounts for 10 active cases, while a separate cluster in an area K-12 school currently has two active cases.
