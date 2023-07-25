Was Tuesday supposed to be a turning point for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, the moment when he emerged from behind former President Donald Trump to lead the Republican Party toward a triumphant return to the White House?
If so, yikes.
After shunning the mainstream media for several months, DeSantis agreed to a 15-minute sit-down interview with Jake Tapper on CNN — a rare appearance on the non-conservative, “corporate media” that he has tried so hard to vilify.
But Tuesday also turned out to be the same day that Trump took social media by storm to announce he expects to be indicted and arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. That was on top of other breaking Trump news: a hearing in Florida federal court where lawyers sparred over when the ex-president’s trial will be held on charges he violated the Espionage Act and kept classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home after he lost the 2020 election.
Instead of a statesmanlike moment for DeSantis on Tuesday, it was Trump, Trump and more Trump — even on CNN. Once again, DeSantis found himself being defined by The Former Guy. This, after DeSantis’ polling numbers have barely budged and amid reports that some campaign funders are getting nervous.
It should be noted that Trump said on his Truth Social website that he received the “horrifying news” on Sunday that he is a target of a grand jury investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. But he waited until Tuesday — minutes before DeSantis’ interview was set — to announce it. Coincidence?
DeSantis’ response, when Tapper inevitably asked him about the announcement, was to downplay the former president’s mounting legal problems — and deflect. He attacked the Department of Justice and the FBI as being weaponized and “criminalizing political differences.” He said he hoped that Trump wouldn’t be indicted because it would be bad for the country. He insisted he was going to look forward, not back.
Earlier in the day, at a press conference in Columbia, South Carolina, he’d sounded a bit tougher on Trump. He said the former president should have “come out more forcefully” against the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “But to try to criminalize that,” DeSantis added, “that’s a different issue entirely.”
Maybe so, but what if we were talking about former Democratic president or current President Joe Biden? No doubt DeSantis would be all in on prosecution.
But back to Trump. The news about a potential third indictment, news he chose to break himself, would have tanked any other candidate without his cult-like following. But with Trump, it’s hard to know if this latest case will be the one that finally drags him under.
Though he is bogged down by two other indictments — the hush money case for Stormy Daniels in Manhattan and the top-secret documents case in Florida, as well as the E. Jean Carroll case in which he was found liable in civil court for sexual abuse and defamation — he marches along without a discernible difference, seeking the spotlight, basking in the attention. There are other cases that may still be filed, including one in Georgia. Yet nothing, so far, has shaken his core support. That must be maddening for DeSantis.
DeSantis was supposed to be Trump without the liabilities. But as the baggage piles up, DeSantis — like us — has to be wondering when, if ever, it will finally be too much.
The Miami Herald
(5) comments
Hmmm , sounds like Hunter is having a taste of justice ,,, could it end up with the “big guy” spending time behind bars too . Would be nice to believe in an equal justice system .
We should be joining together in our United disgust of most of our elected reps in dc ….
Come on guys ,, bashing the gop while our propped up demo President is melting down in front of the world ,,, really , you want to cast stones.
tRUMP is a wannabe Tyrant. That's why he admires other tyrants like Putin, Kim Jong Un and Netanyahu(look what's happening in Israel, right now). He is following Hitler's playbook. He has played on the mental weakness and anger of a small, white minority to get where he is now. He is receiving support for the American Evangelical Court just as Hitler did from German Evangelicals. He is attempting to rewrite the truth by constantly lying and denying the fact. Now, we learn, he wants to interpret a section of the Constitution that gives the President complete power. We need to spread the warning to all Reasonable Americans and work hard(you have to do, not just sit and mope) and use the democratic process to keep him from becoming President again. Warning!!
Trump owns the Republican party plain and simple, which is excellent news for Democrats. A twice impeached sexual abuser, thief, liar, and insurrectionist is the best guy Republicans have to run in 2024... and their distant second place is a guy like DeSantis, lol. Sleepy Joe probably won't even need to leave the basement, lol.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.