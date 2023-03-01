The Kansas Supreme Court denied a request from two tenured professors at Emporia State University to halt controversial appeal hearings following the dismissal of tenured professors at Emporia State University in September.
According to Kansas Supreme Court records, Dr. Christopher Lovett and Dr. Amanda Miracle filed a Petition for Mandamus requesting the Kansas Supreme Court for an ex parte order that would halt the procedures for the professors’ appeal against ESU, the Kansas Board of Regents and the Kansas Office of Administrative Hearings.
Lovett and Miracle were two of the 33 ESU professors that were informed that they would be let go at the end of the semester as the university moved to “realign” its offerings under the Kansas Board of Regents approved Workforce Management Framework in September.
ESU is the only university to use the pandemic-era policy set forth by KBOR.
In response to the petition, the Kansas Supreme Court denied Lovett’s and Miracle’s petition to halt the hearings but directed the respondents — The Kansas Office of Administrative Hearings, ESU and the Kansas Board of Regents — to respond to the petition by no later than March 13. Lovett and Miracle may file a response no later than March 20.
In the petition, Lovett and Miracle asked that the Supreme Court order OAH representatives for each of their respective cases, The Kansas Office of Administrative Hearings, ESU and KBOR to follow the Kansas Procedures Act, not violate their due process, state and federal Constitutional rights and the fifth and 14th amendment, as well as pay all applicable damages and fees.
Attorneys cited the precedent set in Tonkovich v. Kansas Bd. of Regents, which held that tenure rights are property rights, protected by the fifth and 14th amendments in the U.S. Constitution.
According to the professors' attorneys, the appeal hearings were a “sham.”
“Clearly and without a doubt, these procedures do not comport with the clearly established constitutional law on tenured property rights,” though the procedures are still being followed by the OAH, the attorneys wrote.
According to the filings, Lovett and Miracle, as well as 19 other tenured professors, all have hearings pending appeals “under the same constitutionally deficient procedural framework pending under the OAH.”
ESU professors Rachelle Smith, Brenda Koerner and Carol Lucy were also listed on the Kansas Office of Administrative hearing’s upcoming schedule for appeals.
Attorneys for Lovett and Miracle argued that the professors were required to present evidence of wrongful termination, but were not allowed to ask questions, gather information or view documents from ESU or KBOR, or provide their own witnesses.
Professors, students and community members alike shared concerns about the process for termination following KBOR’s decision in September to allow ESU to utilize the Workforce Management Framework, with professors stating that they were given mandatory appointments with university administration where they were informed they would be dismissed at the end of the spring semester. Professors who spoke with The Gazette in September said they were not given any specific reasons for their terminations or why their programs were being “realigned.”
Terminations at ESU were wide-sweeping, affecting programs even within the university’s self-prescribed “strike-zones” — programs that ESU had deemed successful. ESU has not announced why certain departments saw “realignments” of programs or terminations of professors while others did not.
According to ESU spokeswoman Gwen Larson, the university does not comment on pending litigation or other employment-related proceedings.
The Emporia Gazette reached out to professors Lovett and Miracle for comment. No response was received by the time of publication.
