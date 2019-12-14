Doris Crowell-Smith and Eric Smith of Emporia are the parents of a son, Braxton Dean Smith, born Dec. 2 at Newman Regional Health. Braxton’s siblings are Brienna Scheer, Briley Smith and Braelynn Smith.
Grandparents are Marge and Dennis Crowell, Emporia; Bruce Smith, Emporia; and Elizabeth and Dave Neuhaus of Dubuque, Iowa.
Braxton’s great-grandmother is Doris Crowell of Springfield, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.