The Street Cats Club is inviting the community to a kitten party this week, featuring a number of current adoptable kittens from the foster program.
The party is set for 2 - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Emporia Recreation Center. Tickets are just $5 for this come and go event.
“A kitten party is a chance for people to party with kittens,” said SCC founder Victoria Partridge. “Attendees can make cat toys, enjoy some cat-themed games and mock-tails, and learn more about the Street Cats Club and what we do.”
Partridge said all funds raised will benefit the Street Cats Club’s trap/neuter/return efforts for the stray cats in Lyon County, as well as its fostering services.
“The SCC does trap/neuter/return for stray cats throughout Lyon County, and fostering sick, injured, and orphaned cats,” she said. “Funds from this event will be used to support the foster program by purchasing items such as kitten food and formula.”
Partridge said there are less than 20 tickets left for the event, so make sure to buy yours now. People can learn more by going to streetcatsclub.org and following the Street Cats Club on Facebook and Instagram.
