Emporia Police responded to an injury accident at about 3:50 p.m. Friday afternoon.
A Ford Explorer and Redline semi truck and trailer collided at the intersection of South Avenue and East Street. The Ford was traveling north on East Street when it crossed the intersection in front of the westbound semi.
The ambulance on scene was precautionary, and both drivers were unharmed. Neither were transported. The Ford was driven and parked to the side of the road, and the semi truck was towed from the scene, also as a precaution.
