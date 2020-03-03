Larry Dean Howard, 73, Wichita, formerly 43 year resident of Emporia, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Ascension St. Francis in Wichita after a short battle with cancer.
Larry was born January 13, 1947, in Topeka, KS, the son of Everett Earl and Martha Ann (Nolan) Howard. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert. Larry was married August 16, 1971, to Jo, she survives of the home. Larry is also survived by daughters, Angie Howard, Holly (Adam) Balvanz, Lacey (Anthony) Whetstone, and son, Jonathan (Karyn) Howard. Larry also has 11 grandchildren, Chandler (Ryan), Maddie (Michael), Chase, Aiden, Alex, Kloee, Nolan, Harper, Ace, Ames-Mirac, and Adrian, and 1 great-grand son, Kane, along with 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
Larry was a member of New Life Christian Church, of Emporia. He served in the Emporia Fire Department for 26 years, 11 of which he served as Fire Marshall. Larry served in the Navy for 4 years and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He generously gave his time to various causes and organizations.
Larry enjoyed time with family, neighbors, friends, taking road trips and pictures. He will be deeply missed.
Celebration of Life services will be 4 pm Friday, March 6 at New Life Christian Church, 1505 Rd. 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Any memorial contributions can be made out to the Emporia Fire Department and sent to P.O. Box 928, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
