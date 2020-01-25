Wichita - Barbara Ann Standiferd Rotramel, 69, former Southwestern Bell telephone operator, died January 20, 2020. Services will be held at a later date this spring.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Cecelia Standiferd and stepson, Mike Rotramel.
Survivors include her husband, Charles; stepson, Ted (Tammy) Rotramel; sisters, Linda (Lynn) Davis and Jeannie (John) Jenkins; brother, Robert (Nick) Standiferd; grandson, Teddy Rotramel; nephew, Adam (Charlotte) Jenkins; niece, Alison (Mark) Hough; great nieces, Janey Hough and Celeste Jenkins; brothers-in-law, Don (Cindy) Rotramel and David Rotramel; and sister-in-law, Pam Pose.
Memorials may be given to the charity of your choice. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
