Mattie Jolene Rhodes, age 74, of Cottonwood Falls, passed away April 19, 2020 at Chase County Care & Rehabilitation Center, Cottonwood Falls.
The daughter of Doyle E. and Twila M. King Conley, Mattie Jolene Rhodes, was born August 26, 1945, in Wichita, Kansas. Jolene grew up in the Matfield Green, Kansas area and later her family moved to Saffordville, Kansas where she graduated High School in 1963. She went to beautician school. She married Chester Rhodes on January 21, 1967 at the Chase County Courthouse in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. Both of them were self employed truck drivers for over 20 years and operated a custom harvesting business, where they met many friends who grew to become more like family. Jolene enjoyed fishing and spending time with family.
She is survived by a son, John R. Rhodes (Jenny) of Strong City, KS; two daughters, Twila Jo Engle of Emporia, KS, and Donna Jolinn Rausch (John) of Cottonwood Falls, KS; and five grandchildren, Heather Staples of Texas and Courtney Engle (Dean), Chelsea Bartels (Brian), Jacob Wilson (Linda) and Maddie McGill of Kansas; and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother and 2 nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Interment will be at the Matfield Green Cemetery in Matfield Green, Kansas. Memorial contributions to the Chase County Care & Rehab Center may be sent to 612 Walnut St, Cottonwood
Falls, KS 66845.
