Tristan Lee Rowley, age 25, of Wichita, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022. Memorial service will be at 2 pm Thursday, March 3, at the Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita.
Tristan is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dale LeRoy Rowley, Jr. Survivors include his son, Abel; mother, Rochelle Rowley; father, Eric Rowley; sisters, Rachael Rowley (Devin Heidebrecht) and Kirsten Brooks.
For the full list of survivors and the full obituary, please go to www.smithfamilymortuaries.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention, PO Box 1601, Emporia, KS 66801.
