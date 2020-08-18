Beverly Ann Leeds of Emporia died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Newman Regional Health, Emporia. She was 64.
Beverly was born on October 2, 1955 in Olathe, Kansas the daughter of Russell H. Morgan Jr. and Doris Irene McDaniel. She married Darrell V. Leeds on May 23, 1976 in Wellsville, Kansas. He survives.
Surviving family members include: husband, Darrell V. Leeds of Emporia; daughter, Jessica (Jason) Crumb of Emporia; son, Jarrett “J.D.” (Amy) Leeds of Albany, Oregon; grandchildren, Maci Crumb, Noah Crumb, Emmett Leeds and Maeva Leeds; sisters, Kathy McVey of Paola, and Marilyn Chrismer of Ottawa.
She is preceded in death by her father, Russell H. Morgan, Jr.; mother and stepfather, Doris Irene and Pearly “Junior” Eugene Macy, Jr.; and an infant brother, David.
Beverly in the earlier years was a homemaker. She later was a vendor and organizer for greeting cards at stores in the Emporia area. She was a member of the Wellsville Baptist Church and later attended the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Public Library or the Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
