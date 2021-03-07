There is an opportunity to share photos that define ranch life — the hard-working crews, buildings with character, and spectacular landscapes.
Pioneer Bluffs, the Center for Flint Hills Ranching Heritage, is adding “A Gallery of Kansas Ranches” to its website. Local ranchers are invited to submit photos, past or present, for this unique online exhibit.
“The heritage of ranching is fascinating, and each family has their own story,” said Executive Director Lynn Smith. “Photos give a glimpse into those stories. A Gallery of Kansas Ranches will be one way of sharing ranch life with others.”
This exhibit of Kansas ranches will be part of the Pioneer Bluffs National Day of the Cowboy virtual celebration, which will feature a variety of cowboy music, poetry, stories and photos. This online event will begin July 24 and remain on the Pioneer Bluffs website.
“Our previous celebrations to honor the cowhand have been in-person events, and we look forward to the day when we can see our visitors again,” Smith said. “But in the meantime this photo exhibit will help share the important stories and heritage of ranching.”
Photos submitted should include a paragraph with a little information, including who is in the picture, when the ranch was established the name of the ranch or ranch family, and the general location. Historical and present-day photos are welcome. To send photos or for information, contact Smith at lynn@pioneerbluffs.org or 620-753-3484.
Pioneer Bluffs, Center for Flint Hills Ranching Heritage, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills. A National Register Historic District, Pioneer Bluffs is on Flint Hills National Scenic Byway K-177, 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls or one mile north of Matfield Green.
