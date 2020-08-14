Faculty, staff and students experienced the latest in a long line of COVID-related changes, Thursday afternoon, gathering online to watch Emporia State University's first-ever virtual General Assembly.
In referencing all the unique challenges anticipated with the return of fall classes, ESU President Allison Garrett opened with a thanks to all those that made a concerted effort to adapt over the summer.
“I would be remiss if I did not take a moment to thank all of you for the tens of thousands of hours that you have put into planning for this fall semester,” she said. “I am so grateful to you, your colleagues are grateful and our students are grateful because all that you have done will help get this semester off to a good start.”
Highlighting a few key safety protocols for the beginning of the year applying to all members of the campus population, Garrett touched on the topic of masks and the importance of self reporting in the instance of a positive virus test. Until further notice, Garrett said, all individuals visiting campus property or other associated buildings will be required to wear a face covering when proper social distancing protocols cannot be maintained.
“Each of us wears our masks for one another to keep each other safe,” she said. “For you who are faculty and staff, you also wear masks to set an example for our students and for our community. I know mask wearing has been a bit controversial, but it’s certainly not about infringing on anyone’s rights.”
“[Student wellness staff] have protocols in place in the case of a student having symptoms,” added Vice President of Student Affairs Jim Williams. “After they have been reached out to, Student Health will meet that student and help them get to a safe location. We do also have the ability to do a rapid COVID test, which will be done on site for those students who are symptomatic … Staff and faculty who were concerned about having to worry about contact tracing won’t need to manage that themselves. That will be overseen by Lyon County Public Health.”
Moving to the more academic side of things, Provost David Cordle offered a brief overview on the matter of class delivery for the semester. He said the amount of differences a student could expect to encounter during the year may depend on their level of instruction.
“If you look at graduate courses for the fall, really not much changes in terms of delivery mode,” Cordle said. “The reason for that is that most of our graduate courses were online to start with, and the graduate face-to-face courses that we have tend to be ones with smaller enrollment. It’s very possible to do social distancing in the classroom without needing to change the delivery method.
“When you start to look at undergraduate courses this fall, that’s where there has been a lot of change. At last count, we have moved a total of about 450 face-to-face sections to either hybrid or fully online, and nearly all of those or the vast majority of those were undergraduate courses. But, even with those changes, we still ended up with about two-thirds of our undergraduate sections face-to-face … I think the good news in all of this is that, in the end, most of our undergraduate students who are campus-based will still have a pretty significant amount of instruction in the classroom this fall.”
With the purpose of Thursday’s General Assembly session being strictly informational, each presenter encouraged students or faculty with remaining questions to be aware of their resources. Those looking for a list of helpful links relating to all things COVID-19 should visit www.emporia.edu/covid-19-information/esu-fall-2020-return-campus for more information. A full stream of the assembly can also be viewed online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=5G6DeR6Mgz8&feature=youtu.be&t=665.
