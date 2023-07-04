Fire personnel are en route to a reported structure fire in Americus Tuesday night.
The call to 707 Walnut St. came in just before 11 p.m.
This is a developing situation.
Cloudy early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 7:12 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.