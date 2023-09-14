Hamilton USD 390 announced Thursday that the district is a recipient of a $97,000 Patterson Family Foundation grant.
The grant will be used to purchase a new greenhouse, as well as upgrade the district's outdoor classroom and purchase start-up equipment and materials.
According to a written release, the funds can be combined with the Frontier Farm Credit grant the Ag Club received in 2022 to help the school purchase its first greenhouse.
"The learning opportunities that will soon be at our students' fingertips are exciting," said Principal Stephanie Nelson. "Thank you, Patterson Family Foundation and Frontier Farm Credit."
The Patterson Family Foundation is a family-led foundation that strives to lift up rural communities through health care, education economic opportunity and more.
