The U8 Emporia Energy softball team won the Ken Berry postseason softball championship last week, capping a successful season with the title.
The Energy posted a solid 18-7-1 record, reversing course from last year’s 1-18 standing. The squad accomplished this feat with a team that only returned a few players.
“We had lots of new players,” said Energy head coach Danielle Armitage. “We only had probably like three or four that had really played before. So we learned a lot.”
The girls placed third in a tournament a couple of weeks ago, which was a kind of warmup for the postseason.
“This week everybody I think, got hits — we were talking about that as coaches the other night — that I think we only had like three strikeouts in two games, so that was good.”
The season presented a learning curve for the players, along with teaching moments and opportunites for growth.
“Once they started realizing they could win, it became a lot more fun for them, I think,” Armitage said. “And then sometimes they try harder because they knew they could win.”
But Armitage admitted the team did not take losing well, but that’s where the teaching moments came in.
“Like right at the beginning, we won pretty good. And so then, they really were not good losers. So that was something that we talked about before the last game … I said, ‘Well if we’re going to go out there like this, we’re going to lose again.’ Because they were just really down. And so they kind of regrouped, and you know, the parents really helped encourage their kids to come back and play hard.”
Armitage said the parental support throughout the schedule significantly impacted the season.
“I don’t want to take all the credit because I had some really great people that helped and encouraged them,” Armitage said.
The Energy coach said the team only practiced twice a week, but the parents stepped up, continuing the development of fundamentals and skill sets outside of the practice environment.
“This year was really awesome because we had a lot of parents that were involved, like helping at practices, working with their kids outside of practice, and that’s important when kids are busy and doing other things,” she said. “That’s not a lot of time to teach a lot of fundamentals for first-time players, but it was kind of nice that they were doing some of that stuff at home with parents.”
Armitage said the championship meant a lot to her because it confirmed that the girls respected the coaches. One of the season’s primary goals was to ensure the players listened to the coaches, such as accepting the positions the staff placed them in.
“Sometimes it’s hard to get kids to listen to you. And trust you,” Armitage said. “So they really kind of started, I think, understanding we knew what we were talking about.”
And the team’s growth was visible. “They came out and tried hard each time. It was nice to see.”
