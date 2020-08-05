Emporia Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Kelly Bolin presented the latest updates on the district’s screening procedures and addressed multiple frequently-asked community questions during a regularly-scheduled meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education Wednesday evening.
In relation to building-entry procedures, Bolin said all schools would have multiple screening procedures. In the event a student fails an entry survey or temperature check, she said, the student will be sent to onsite nursing staff which will review present symptoms and make an informed decision as to the students exclusion from classes.
“So once [a nurse determines the presence of COVID-like symptoms] the nurse will call the family and the family will have three [options] at that point...” Bolin said. “You can go get COVID testing, you could go see your medical professional [for another opinion] or [the student] can be excluded for 10 days.”
Bolin said it would be necessary for parents to realize that the district would not be able to make a determination on a potential COVID-19 positive themselves, emphasizing the importance of families using all of Lyon County Public Health’s resources and recommendations.
“We can’t tell you that your student has COVID-19...” Bolin said. “This whole concept of screening yourself before you come becomes very important. If you’re not feeling typical and you’re feeling unusual, stay home. Fevers may or may not happen.”
In other discussion, Bolin delivered specifics on a few hot-button questions regarding masks and the various protocols for onsite student lunches.
“We’ve had a lot of questions about if we’re going to provide masks or not, and the answer is ‘yes’,” she said. “We will provide between two and three masks per student and staff member. They are reusable cloth, so students can wash them, bring them back and wear them again. Should we need to provide more, we are actually looking at grant funding to provide more for both students and staff.”
On the matter of lunches, Bolin suggested all parties involved would need to be flexible and that structures would be in place for families suffering financial struggles as a result of the pandemic.
“Students that are learning remotely, or students learning from home while on the hybrid plan will still be able to get lunch,” she said. “Those students can go to the closest school — so if I’m a high schooler and I live near Logan [Avenue Elementary], I can still pick up that high-school portion … the only caveat is that you have to order by 9 a.m., which is pretty standard …
“Regular school lunch fees still apply, but we don’t know if that’ll change or not at the federal level. For right now, we are back to charging for meals for the first time since March … We know families are going through hard times, so I want to point out … that at any point in the year you can apply for free and reduced lunch status. It’s not something with a deadline … We will work with you on meals, so please fill out the applications if you need.”
For more information on the district’s current back-to-school plans, visit www.usd253.org/back-to-school-2020.
During the meeting, the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education also:
^ Approved preliminary KSHSAA guidelines for student safety during all extracurricular activities (sports, theatre, band, etc.) The guidelines will be used to compliment existing school COVID-19 safety policies
^ Approved a policy requiring remote-only curriculum students to solely participate in extracurricular activities that can be offered remotely. The policy includes an appeal process. Parents or guardians that have enrolled their children in remote-only options have until Aug. 10 to update their decision.
^ Held preliminary discussions with Lyon County Public Health staff over the matter of gating criterias. Flint Hills Community Health Center Environmental Director Jennifer Millburn said initial plans include measuring the safety/student population of individual schools based on the number of active cases in relation to Emporia’s total population. The subject will be revisited in future board meetings.
^ Approved updates to the 2020-21 USD 253 school calendar. The document can be accessed online at go.boarddocs.com/ks/usd253/Board.nsf/files/BS7P9U5D8D2E
^ Reviewed current enrollment numbers. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 3,582 students have enrolled. At least 716 (20%) students have so far selected remote-only options. About 17% of currently-enrolled students have not selected a learning option at this time. Parents and guardians have until Aug. 10 to enroll students.
^ Discussed a new arrival date for the district’s recently-purchased walk-through temperature scanners. After a slight delay in shipping, the scanners are set to arrive Aug. 15.
