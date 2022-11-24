Nearly 300 people turned out for the 12th annual Walnut Turkey Day Dash Thursday morning. It's the first time since 2019 that the race has been held in person.
Walnut Elementary School principal Jami Dakin said it felt great to welcome people back out to the school.
"It feels fantastic," she said. "It's so good to see their smiles and hear how excited everyone is to be back out here."
The 5k race has been a staple of the community for more than a decade. Dakin said organizers weren't quite sure what to expect this year for the relaunch after COVID-19.
"This year right after COVID, we really didn't know what to expect," she said. "We thought, we could be at 50 or we could be at 1,000. We really didn't know how people woud respond. That was really exciting for people to figure out what we need to do, how we were going to get the word out again."
Dakin said about 265 people — including this reporter — participated in the event.
"We definitely forgot some things," she said with a laugh, adding that this year was a learning experience for organizers. "Next year will be even better."
Dakin said the money raised through the event go toward different projects and programs. This year, she said, a lot of the focus is going toward buses and field trips.
She said she wanted to express her gratitude to the event sponsors as well.
"From the $50 to the $500 from the people and the businesses has just been amazing," Dakin said.
