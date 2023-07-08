Not long after The Emporia Gazette announced that Goodwill Industries of Kansas would be moving its retail and donation center to Industrial Road, we received a number of questions about what would happen to the space located at 904 E. 12th Ave.
Building owner Jane Symmonds said she’s in active talks for the space, though nothing is set in stone right now.
While she wasn’t ready to confirm who the interested party was at this time, she said it’s not Dillons, located in the space directly west of the former Goodwill.
“They won’t return a call,” she said of the supermarket chain. “I had been trying to get ahold of Dillons.”
Symmonds was hopeful details would be firmed up within the next few weeks.
