My friend and coworker Jim Persinger took a sabbatical last Spring and spent a small part of it in glorious Italy.
Since his return I have enjoyed salumis, cheeses and — now — a beautiful bottle of aged balsamic vinegar, straight from la bella Italia.
Commercial “Balsamic Vinegar” originated in Modena, where is has protected status. It is a concentrated, intense, dark vinegar made from grape must — the result of crushing whole grapes along with the seeds, skins and steams. In Modena, this grape is usually Trebbiano. My vinegar is from farther south, in Linzanello, and made from two black grape varieties: negroamare grapes and black malvasia.
The grapes are dried on the vine and then on wooden pylons, then the must is boiled slowly for over 24 hours until it is reduced to a fifth of its initial volume. It is aged at least three years in oak barrels and up to 15.
My super-special gift is from the Calogiuri family, who have lived in Lizzanello for over 500 years. Lizzanello is near the end of the heel of Italy’s “boot” shape, just a stone’s throw from Albania.
According to the website: “In 1825 Leonardo Calogiuri created a small company for the sale of extra virgin olive oil and wine and began to use a particular cooked grape must for his family, handed down from his father, calling it: ‘Vincotto’.” That word means “cooked wine” and has been common to rural Italy dating back to the Etruscans.
Aceto di Vincotto has no additives, preservatives, dyes or additional sugar — something to watch out for when you are investing in a fine balsamic vinegar.
So, what makes it “balsamic?” If it’s from grapes, shouldn’t it just be “grape vinegar” or “wine vinegar?” The Latin word “balsamico” means a restorative or curative balm. Unlike wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar hasn’t been turned into wine and then into vinegar. It is alcohol-free and thick, with sweetness as well as tartness. It is a sort of balm to the palate.
The flavor of the eight-year Calogiuri Aceto di Vincotto is sweet with an edge of sharpness and fruity — kind of like plums — and not unlike a ruby port.
You use it sparingly! A little goes a long way, plus, high quality often comes with high cost. At the eight-year or more level, you will not cook with it, but put it on something before serving. Typical applications are cheese boards, fruit, gelati, risotto, shellfish and beef.
It is precious, but it won’t last forever. Once you open it you can keep it in a cook place on the shelf up to six months or in the refrigerator for 10 – 12 months
My 250 ml bottle is slender, with slightly flattened sides (easier to hold) in a dark olive color. The label includes an image of Gianni Caloguiri, his hands full of black grapes, a portion of which states “Condimento balsamico dal gusto corposo e vellutato.” I thought that was fun, because except for one word you don’t need to know Italian to know what it says: A condiment (condimento) of balsamic with a taste (gusto) which is full-bodied (corposo = corpse) and velvety (vellutato (that’s a hard one)). See!
The first thing I did was sprinkle some over sauteed kale just as it was finishing to cook. It was delightful, with the fruity sweetness balancing the slightly sour greens and the vinegar cutting through the olive oil.
Another fantastic way to enjoy this is with antipasti. Drizzle it over sliced pears, baked brie with nuts or aged Parmesan. Swirl it in a small dish with your best olive oil and dip bread in it or sprinkle the mixture over a fresh green salad.
Finally, I scooped some high-quality Black Walnut ice cream into my Café du Monde Espresso cup and topped it with the balsamic vinegar. You would be surprised how delicious that is. The sense of a fine port wine along with the creamy dairy and the texture of the walnuts is sublime.
Let’s get cooking.
LAGNIAPPE
Emporia State University’s ESU A Cappella Choir has been invited to participate in the “We Have A Dream” Concert Series, a national commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream Speech” In Washington, D.C.
So, there is a fundraiser dinner event, “And the Tony Award Goes To…”, which will be held the evening of Nov. 28 in Memorial Union’s Webb Hall. Guests will enjoy a three course, gourmet meal and entertainment provided by choir members. The press release states: “Walk the red carpet when you arrive to get your picture taken by the “paparazzi,” and enjoy show-stopping, Tony Award winning tunes throughout the evening.”
Tickets for this event are pre-sale only, must be purchased by Nov. 16 and can be purchased at emporia.edu/tickets.
