Emporia State linebacker Jace McDown has been recognized by The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame as a part of an all-time record of 199 semifinalists for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy Presented by Mazda, The 1999 semifinalists establishes a new highwater mark for one of college football’s most sought-after and coveted awards.
“This is terrific news. To set a record for the number of Campbell nominees is extra special during the pandemic because it shows how the stature of the award continues to rise even during these challenging times,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “We have worked hard to expand the profile of the award, and it’s extremely gratifying to have so many schools participate this year with nominations. We believe it sends an important message to the younger student-athletes that you truly can do it all, succeeding on the field, in the classroom and as leaders in the community.”
The senior from Columbus, Kan. was named the MIAA Fall Male Student-Athlete of the Year for 2019-20. He was an honorable mention All-American and first-team All-MIAA selection at linebacker for the Hornets in 2019. He finished the season tied for second in the MIAA with 95 total tackles and led the league with 58 solo tackles as Emporia State was ranked second in the MIAA in total defense and third in scoring defense. He was ranked 28th nationally in solo tackles.
He had four games with double figure tackles including a career high 15 against Neb.-Kearney. He had ten tackles with 1.5 TFL against Central Missouri. He was credited with eight tackles at Fort Hays State. He had a game high 13 tackles with an interception against Northwest Missouri. He recorded a career high 15 tackles against Neb.-Kearney. He had a game high 14 tackles with two for a loss at Pittsburg State.
The red-shirt junior has 231 career tackles in 33 career games, with 222 of them coming in the last two years. He was named Second-Team All-MIAA last season after leading the MIAA with 127 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, and five forced fumbles. He was ranked third in the nation in forced fumbles, fourth in total tackles and eighth in solo tackles.
He was named Emporia State’s Outstanding Male Student-Athlete of the Year in 2019-20 and was voted best teammate and most outstanding player on the football team by his fellow players.
The Columbus, Kan. native is a health and human performance major with a 3.98 GPA, McDown was named a Second-Team Academic All-American by CoSIDA, a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and ESU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll as well as being named an MIAA Scholar Athlete last fall. He is also a D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award recipient and member of the Emporia State chapter of Chi Apha Sigma Athletic Honor Society.
McDown has been active with several campus/community service projects in 2019-20. He helped with the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, gave out high fives at the start of the school day at several Emporia elementary schools, was a volunteer at the National Strength & Conditioning Association conference at ESU, volunteered to assist with Powerlifting meets at Emporia HS and Basehor-Linwood HS, took part in Emporia State’s HornetFest in conjunction with the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Love2Play Initiative and represented Emporia State at the 2019 MIAA SAAC Summit. He is the social media manager and past vice president of ESU’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), has served as a leader of the ninth and tenth grade life group at 12th Ave. Baptist Church in Emporia and was part of the Hangin’ with a Hornet program of lunch with local elementary schools.
He is one of two players from the MIAA to make the semifinalist list joining Northwest Missouri State linebacker Jackson Barnes on the list.
The NFF will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. Later this year, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 31st Campbell Trophy Presented by Mazda, having his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000 and receiving his own 25-pound-bronze version of the iconic statue.
About the award
Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.
“It is wonderful to see a record number of semifinalists for the Campbell Trophy during such a turbulent year, proving the Future for Football is bright,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist’s achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task in selecting the finalists from this outstanding group of candidates.”
Named in honor of the late Bill Campbell, the trophy has been prominently displayed inside its official home at the New York Athletic Club since 2013, and the winner is honored each year during a special luncheon at the venue. An All-Ivy League player and the captain of Columbia’s 1961 Ivy League championship team, Bill Campbell found his true calling after an unlikely career change at age 39 from Columbia football coach to advertising executive. His ability to recruit, develop and manage talented executives — all lessons learned on the gridiron — proved to be a critical component of his ability to inspire his business teams to the highest levels of success. Campbell joined the NFF Board in 1978 while he was still a coach at Columbia, and he continued to serve with distinction until his passing in 2016. In 2004, the NFF recognized Campbell’s contributions and accomplishments by presenting him with the NFF Gold Medal, the organization’s highest honor. In 2009, the NFF renamed college football’s premier scholar-athlete award as The William V. Campbell Trophy in his honor.
