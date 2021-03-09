No burn permits will be issued as the dry and windy conditions continue across Lyon County. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for east central, north central and northeast Kansas today.
A wind advisory is in effect this afternoon as Kansas has sustained winds around 30 mph to 45 mph.
As burning season begins, Fire Marshal Reason Bradford explained that a fire ban is currently in effect to avoid fires getting out of control.
"With conditioners being very dry, very windy, it is just pretty dangerous to have any kind of open flame," he said.
Bradford strongly encouraged people to be cautious with the conditions right now, even using a barbecue grill that may not be considered under the ban still uses an open flame.
"If they have any questions, please call the fire department," he said. "If they have any questions whether it is okay to burn, please call before they do something."
