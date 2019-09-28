Special to The Gazette
Thinking of selling your home? Are you concerned about getting the full value out of your home sale?
Presbyterian Manor is hosting a free educational session that will assist you in answering these questions.
Jeff Williams, broker and owner of Ek Real Estate, will discuss how to find the right time to sell, the process of selling and tips for navigating the seller’s journey from listing to closing.
Learn how to get the most from a home sale and take advantage of this opportunity to also learn more about Emporia Presbyterian manor and how by moving to a senior living community, people can escape home maintenance and the invisible mortgage.
This event will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Emporia Presbyterian Manor in the conference room. Light refreshment and beverages will be served.
RSVP by Monday to reserve a spot by calling Crystal Stock at 620-343-2613 or emailing cstock@pmma.org.
“Selling your home 101” is part of Emporia Presbyterian Manor’s Just Ask series, a free, ongoing lifelong learning program featuring information from local and regional experts on topics of interest to older adults and their families.
Like Emporia Presbyterian manor on Facebook or visit online at EmporiaPresbyterianmanor.org.
Emporia Presbyterian Manor has served Lyon County since 1984 with independent and assisted living, nursing home care, Alzheimer’s care and short-term rehabilitation. Learn more at EmporiaPresbyterianManor.org. Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America is a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization with 18 locations in Kansas and Missouri. Learn more at PresbyterianManors.org.
