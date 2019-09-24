Brenda Tracy is coming to speak at Emporia State University.
SOS is excited to be collaborating with Emporia State University once again for its biennial event.
"This year we are honored to bring Brenda Tracy so she can share her experience and inspiring words with our community," read a statement from SOS Inc. "In 1988, she was brutally raped by four men and it changed her life forever. Thankfully, her story did not end there."
Today, Tracy is a mother, a registered nurse, an advocate and a survivor.
She has received national attention as a speaker and is considered one of the country’s most influential voices. She has fought for improvements to our legal system and dedicated her efforts to enhance the lives of survivors.
In Oregon, she worked closely with legislators to expand victim’s rights and successfully helped to pass seven laws benefiting survivors of sexual assault (including mandatory testing of all rape kits in the state and extending the Oregon Statute of Limitations to prosecute rape). Additionally, she served as a member on the NCAA Commission to combat sexual violence and has received numerous awards for her positive impact.
As the founder of a national ‘Set The Expectation’ campaign which focuses on education and awareness, Tracy travels the country to speak with university athletic programs to actively recruit administrators and athletes to join the fight against sexual violence. Her mission is to empower coaches to address their teams and let them know that sexual assault and physical violence will not be tolerated.
She believes that together we can make a difference and prevent further abuse.
The event is free to the public and is scheduled for 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Albert Taylor Hall in ESU's Plumb Hall. Event sponsors are SOS, Inc., Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation, ESU Special Events Board, ESU Student Wellness, Community Hornets, Center For Student Involvement, Panhellenic Association, Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, ESU Athletics, Diversity Student Programs and ESU Title IX.
For more information, call 343-8799 or visit online at soskansas.com/events.
