Emporia State University’s “Workplace Management” policy isn’t the only local item up for discussion during this week’s meetings of the Kansas Board of Regents in Topeka.
The university will also seek approval from KBOR to raze the Butcher Education Center, which it announced was set to close in August 2023 earlier this year.
The demolition of Butcher Education Center, the building in which CECE is housed, is part of the 2014 Campus Master Plan — which is part of the university’s space optimization plan for the ongoing management and development of the campus footprint.
According to the meeting agenda, ESU is asking “to amend the FY 2023 Capital Improvement Plan and for approval of the program statement for razing Butcher Education Center.” The project is expected to eliminate more than $5 million in deferred maintenance costs, as well as improve space utilization on campus, and reduce the overall campus footprint.
The university said that relocation of the Office of the Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the Sociology and Crime and Delinquency Studies programs will be required to vacate the building in preparation for demolition. The total project cost for this work is estimated at $1.4 million, which would be funded with a combination of Building Demolition Funds and the University’s allocation from the Educational Building Fund.
“The FY 2023 appropriation for demolition will finance the abatement and demolition, while the Educational Building Fund will fund the construction required to relocate the current occupants,” the agenda said. “ESU intends to begin design in Spring 2023. Demolition is anticipated to begin Fall 2023. The project is projected to be complete by Spring 2024.”
“Emporia State is focused on the successful future of the university and part of that is making difficult decisions,” said then-interim President Ken Hush in a written release at the time. “As we work to develop and evolve our core academic mission and the changing needs of our students, we must plan where to invest our resources, as well as decide where we must discontinue programs or spaces.”
Current CECE employees and families who use the center were notified of the decision shortly before the announcement was made in May. Administrators also reached out to city leaders who are studying the need for childcare in the Emporia area.
“We remain committed to working with the community as an industry partner,” Hush said.
KBOR meets Wednesday and Thursday in Topeka.
