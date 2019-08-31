After spending much of the summer getting to know her new team, Ashley Nehls has continually been surprised.
She insists that’s also a very good thing.
“Coming into this (season), I tried not to have any preconceived notions at all about them,” Nehls said. “I came in with a blank slate with them and they’ve worked really hard and surprised me over and over again. Every day, they do something that surprises me — always for the better.”
The Emporia High volleyball team comes into 2019 with very little fanfare, a new coach and a largely new lineup with just a handful of players with prior varsity experience. EHS went 15-22 last season, with plenty of room for growth, perhaps Nehls’ favorite trait in the group.
“They are very receptive,” she said. “They’re all willing to learn, they’re not stuck in their ways. They want to learn, they want to grow, they want to get better ... and they love volleyball, they want to learn the game. I’ve got several kids that have intentions of playing in college, so it’s realistic for them to have several different coaching philosophies along the way and it’s going to make them better players.”
As for the players themselves, they have high hopes early on, which some of the leaders hope will translate into more success on the scoreboard.
“I’ve seen a lot of great potential,” senior outside hitter Taylor Sullivan said. “I think that we have a lot more potential in us. I think that we have a real good shot at (winning). I feel like this year and this team, we’re going to be better.”
Junior setter Macey Adams shared those sentiments heading into the Spartans final weekend before the regular season begins.
“We are young, but we’re all put on the varsity team for a reason,” she said. “I think that we just have to show (opponents) what we’ve got. I think that we have a really good shot at surprising a lot of teams this year.”
Nehls thought that the overall experience, or lack thereof, at the varsity level shouldn’t be seen as a hindrance.
“We’re only really returning, probably, three varsity players,” she said. “I’ve got four sophomores on the roster this year and most of them were playing freshman (level) a majority of last year, so we’re young — but these girls have a high volleyball I.Q., so it shouldn’t set us back.”
The Spartans begin their season on Tuesday, when they’ll travel to Topeka to face longtime nemesis Topeka-Hayden and Topeka High in a triangular. Nehls was unable to discover the last time the Spartans were able to defeat Hayden, but she’s fully aware of their next opportunity to: Tuesday.
“I just ... want them to work hard and play together,” Nehls said. “We’ve really been breaking down our offensive and defensive philosophy and sticking to it and not going rogue and playing every man for himself, but really saying yep, this is what we’re going to do. We’re going to commit. And I really think if we do that, the outcome will be in our favor.”
For Adams, the game plan is as simple as improving on a daily basis.
“Every team wants to win, (but) there’s going to be some of those days where it just doesn’t happen,” she said. “But I believe we can beat Hayden and Topeka High. Our coach really just wants to see improvement, I think that’s the most important thing to her right now, even if she has (more) goals for us. I’m really looking forward to seeing how we improve throughout the season. If we play teams multiple times, hopefully, the games go better and better each time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.