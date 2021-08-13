The Emporia Gazette
An Emporia man was arrested late Thursday night after a car chase and standoff with law enforcement.
Around 11:30 p.m., the Emporia Police Department responded to the parking lot of Bluestem Farm & Ranch Supply after the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a tip saying that Rolando Galindo, 36, of Emporia, may have been there.
Galindo was known to have outnding warrants and was believed to be retrieving a green SUV from the Bluestem parking lot.
Officers saw the SUV leaving the parking lot and stopped it near Sixth Avenue and Prairie Street. Officers positively identified the driver as Galindo, but Galindo then fled in his car as soon as he had been identified.
EPD officers pursued him for several blocks but were called off by a supervisor. Officers then trailed Galindo without lights or sirens and at a safe distance and speed.
At one point, Galindo swerved into the oncoming lane, nearly causing a head-on collision with a marked EPD vehicle that was driving in the other direction.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies then began a second pursuit through southeastern Emporia after Galindo turned south onto State Street. During this time, Galindo acted as if he had a gun pointed at the pursuing law enforcement officers.
As he drove northbound, Galindo nearly struck a southbound semi-truck before deputies used a tactical vehicle maneuver to disable Galindo’s vehicle in the 300 block of Weaver Street. There he negotiated with deputies for about an hour before eventually surrendering.
Galindo was taken to Newman Regional Health for minor injuries. He was then transported to the Lyon County Detention Center pending formal charges in Lyon County District Court after review by the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.
(7) comments
Not everyone realizes that some people see this forum as just a place to "blow off steam". Ideas don't always need to make sense. Sometimes we are just "fed up". I don't believe that anyone here is seriously suggesting "Death Squads". Armchair Vigilantes and Hit men should stay in the movies, some may take them seriously.
yes freemonster, he is a upstanding citizen or maybe not a citizen, I don't know, but he will always be a pillar of hope and inspiration to those around him. :)
What a jackass!
Is this how you guarantee he won't be appointed to you by the Court? 🤣
It would have certainly been easier to have just shot him instead of chasing him all over the place.
Blueheeler-
Your suggestion of executing suspects whenever possible confuses me. Your willingness to "just shoot him" comes way easier for you than me. Or were you suggestion that our Law Enforcement Personnel take on this heavy burden of taking a human life. You are welcome to your fantasies, but please keep your blood thirsty notions to yourself.
Ashli Babbit would have agreed.
