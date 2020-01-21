February is Family Literacy Month at the Emporia Public Library.
This year's theme is "Reading Is Our Thing!" featuring Dr. Seuss's beloved characters. Families are encouraged to read together during the month of February to build strong readers and to earn prizes along the way. There will be a prize drawing at the end of the month for all participating families.
Visit the Emporia Public Library from 3 - 4 p.m. , Feb. 1 to kick off a month of reading fun at the Family Literacy Month Kick-Off Party. Crafts, games and a snack will be part of the fun.
(1) comment
I took the freedom of signing up our President, since he has such a hard time reading the constitution and says it's "Like reading a foreign language". I've suggested maybe giving him a copy in Russian, but I still haven't heard back yet.
