Lyon County Public Health added a new category to its daily situation reports for COVID-19 transmission on Tuesday.
The new category is probable positive, which is defined by LCPH as: "A household member of a confirmed COVID-19 case that becomes symptomatic. This person does not need to be tested if symptoms are considered mild and can be cared for at home. Normal case investigation and isolation protocols will be put into place."
Lyon County also reported its first case found in a person 20 years old or younger on Tuesday. Of the 12 confirmed positives and two probable positives, seven are between 51-60 while three fall in the 41-50 age range. There is one each for 11-20, 31-40, 61-70 and 71-80. Only five of the people to have contracted the coronavirus have recently traveled, meaning nine picked it up through community spread.
See the above graphic for more demographic information and helpful pieces of information from Lyon County Public Health. The COVID-19 situation report is released at around 3 p.m. every day.
Lyon County Public Health's new website can be accessed at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/?fbclid=IwAR1fy9tf_z_0WyNnsycEXQw24cqKf5vPVKIOtgO2Mhh4djIgRlaHJFGR7mY
