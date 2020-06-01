The City of Emporia free community bike share is active, again. Twenty-two bikes have been deployed to six locations across the city: Logan Avenue Elementary School, Emporia High School, Emporia Recreation Center, Do-B’s, near the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness. The bikes were activated this morning and are ready for use.
The City of Emporia strongly encourages users to disinfect bike surfaces with sanitizing spray or wipes before and after each use.
The bicycles are single-speed, adorned with a reflector, basket, and safety spring preventing riders from making too sharp of a turn. The bicycle stations are solar-powered, and it is free to rent the bicycle.
To access the bicycle, the rider must download the Movatic app, enter a credit or debit card (in case of damage or theft), enter the desired station, select the desired bicycle number and the digital station will unlock the bicycle via Bluetooth.
To learn more about the bike share program, please contact Daphne Mertens at dmertens@crosswindsks.org.
