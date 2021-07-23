Tara Susanne Azwell, 78, of Olathe, KS, passed away July 20, 2021 at Olathe Hospice House. Tara was born June 10, 1943 in Kansas City, KS to Errol and Lillian (Hymer) Shideler. No services at this time. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.
Tara was born and grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and was a graduate of Wyandotte High School in 1961. She graduated with her Bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State, having later obtained additional degrees from KU, ESU and K-State where she earned her Doctor of Philosophy on May 12th of 1989. Early childhood education was her specialty as well as reading instruction.
Tara began as an elementary classroom teacher having taught in Kansas City, Topeka and Osage City for a number of years. She was offered a position at the Teacher’s College of Emporia State University where she was a professor for 20 years.
Tara married Charles David Azwell II on Dec. 27, 1964 in Kansas City, KS. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, sponsoring exchange students from Europe and Mexico, and loved being a teacher. Tara will be dearly missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Tara is survived by her husband, David of the home; her sons, Scott Azwell, Sterling, NY and Andrew Azwell, Gardner, KS; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kathryn, Ryne and Haley and seven great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.