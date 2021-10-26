Dema M. Marsh, 94, died at home on October 24, 2021 in Emporia, Kansas. As generous in death as she was in life, Dema chose to continue giving by donating her body to the University of Kansas School of Medicine to advance the education of medical students. She was born on February 16, 1927 in Emporia, Kansas to Earl and Minnie Marsh. They preceded her in death. Dema was also preceded in death by her beloved sister and brother, Emma L. Edie and John H. Marsh, and nephew, Everett Marsh.
Dema was a skilled hairdresser for more than 60 years, owning both the Model and High Style Salons in Emporia, Kansas. Many of her customers were faithful clients for decades. She was also an expert bridge player and could be found bidding, doubling, and passing at the bridge table several nights a week for years.
One of Dema’s great joys was sharing her life with dogs. You could often find Dema taking her dog for a walk in the neighborhood. During these walks, she took the time to be neighborly, stopping to speak to people who were also walking or working in their yards. Mark 12:31 tells us, “Love your neighbor as yourself,” and Dema certainly lived this verse.
Knitting was a lifelong hobby of Dema’s and something at which she excelled. She knew that when you had worries in your life, Dr. Knit and Dr. Purl made wonderful therapists. You were indeed fortunate if Dema gave you one of her beautifully knitted blankets, sweaters, or scarves.
Dema is survived by her nephew, Jack Edie and his wife, Jolene, of Emporia; nephew, John Edie and his wife, Judy, of Emporia; and their families. She is also survived by nephews, Jim Marsh of Emporia, Kansas; Ray Marsh of Emporia, Kansas; Earl Marsh of Bluff City, Kansas; their families, her church family, many friends and her beloved dog, Sandy.
Cremation and a private burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Friends of the
Emporia Animal Shelter or the First Baptist Church through Charter Funeral Home.
